Trump announces major tariff hike on South Korean goods

Washington DC - South Korea's government on Tuesday held emergency talks after US President Donald Trump said he will raise tariffs on South Korean goods, including autos, lumber, and pharmaceuticals.

US President Donald Trump (l.) and South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung pose for a photo at the Hilton Gyeongju hotel on October 29, 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump said Monday that he would raise tariffs on the goods, accusing South Korea of not living up to an earlier trade pact struck with Washington.

South Korea's presidential office said it had not been officially informed about the tariff hike plans in advance.

The increase would bring tariff levels from 15% to 25%.

"South Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He added that he was increasing tariff rates "because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative."

On Tuesday, Seoul convened an emergency meeting to hash out a response, with Trade and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, currently in Canada, joining remotely.

"Our government intends to convey its commitment to implementing the tariff agreement to the US side, while responding in a calm and measured manner," Seoul said in a statement.

The country added it believed Washington's "tariff hikes only take effect after administrative steps such as publication in the Federal Register."

South Korea has said Trade Minister Kim will travel to Washington for talks on the issue with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.