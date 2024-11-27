Trump seeks to have civil fraud ruling quashed "for the greater good of the country"

New York, New York - Donald Trump has sought to have a civil judgment against him for fraud and a $464 million penalty set aside "for the greater good of the country" as he prepares to return to power.

Donald Trump's (r.) lawyers filed a letter Tuesday with New York Attorney General Letitia James (l.), who brought fraud charges against the president-elect for manipulating his assets when applying for loans and insurance. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump's lawyers filed a letter Tuesday with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought fraud charges against the president-elect for manipulating his assets when applying for loans and insurance.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled against Trump in February, going on to order the mogul-turned-politician to pay $464 million, including interest, while his sons Eric and Don Jr. were told to hand over more than $4 million each.

Trump subsequently sought to challenge the civil ruling as well as the scale and terms of the penalty, which has continued to accrue interest while he appeals.

"We write to request that you completely dismiss the above-referenced case against President Donald J. Trump, his family, and his businesses, and stipulate to vacate the Judgment and dismiss all claims with prejudice," said the letter from attorney John Sauer, Trump's nominee for solicitor general.

"In the aftermath of his historic election victory, President Trump has called for our Nation's partisan strife to end, and for the contending factions to join forces for the greater good of the country... This call for unity extends to the legal onslaught against him."

In the letter, Sauer pointed to recent moves to end or suspend proceedings in several of the criminal cases that Trump had faced.

"This case warrants the same treatment. As detailed in our appellate briefing, this action exceeds the New York Attorney General's authority under Executive Law... the dismissal of the case would restore [her] power to its more legitimate scope," the letter said.