Trump hints at launching land attacks on Venezuela "very soon"

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump again hinted at escalating his campaign against Venezuela with attacks "by land," supposedly meant to target drug trafficking groups.

Trump made the remarks while video conferencing with deployed US troops to mark Thanksgiving.

Several of the groups that Trump addressed were actively participating in an operation "Southern Spear," which has seen a large military buildup in the Caribbean under the guise of combatting drug trafficking.

Addressing a Texas-based Air Force bombing unit, Trump, reading from prepared remarks, said: "In recent weeks, you've been working to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of which there are many."

It was not immediately clear what actions Trump was specifically referencing.

The US military has carried out a series of airstrikes against boats it claims were trafficking drugs in international waters, without offering evidence to back up its claims.

Those strikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific have killed at least 83 people, according to an AFP tally of publicly released figures, and experts say they are illegal.

Washington has also carried out multiple shows of aerial force in the region in recent weeks, with B-52 and B-1B bombers flying near Venezuela's coast.

Elaborating on US efforts to halt drug trafficking, Trump said: "We've almost stopped – it's about 85 percent stopped by sea."

"You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land," he said. "Also the land is easier, but that's going to start very soon," he added.