Trump snubs meeting with top Democrats in wild post as government shutdown looms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump cancelled a meeting with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, raising the risk of a government shutdown next week.

President Donald Trump cancelled a meeting with Senate Democratic Leader and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Ludovic Marin

Trump on Tuesday revealed that he had cancelled a meeting with the Senate and House minority leaders, hurling insults at them in a raging post on Truth Social.

He cited wild reasons for his snub, such as Democrats supposedly wanting $1 trillion spent on healthcare for "illegal aliens" and forcing "Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors."

"These Radical Left Views and Policies is what allowed me to win the Presidential Election," Trump ranted. "There are consequences to losing Elections but, based on their letter to me, the Democrats haven't figured that out yet."



Schumer and Jeffries were set to discuss issues surrounding tax credits for federally backed health insurance premiums, as part of a stopgap funding bill which needs to be passed by September 30.

The House narrowly passed the package last week, but it was rejected in the Senate due to Democratic opposition. If a shutdown were to occur, it would see thousands of workers furloughed and a ceasing of non-essential government operations.

Taking to X, Schumer slammed Trump's decision, dismissed his claims that Democrats are "pushing a radical agenda," and said that he is "ducking his responsibility as president."