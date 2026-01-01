Trump explains bruised hand and denies falling asleep amid questions over age and health

Washington DC - President Donald Trump blamed aspirin for large bruises on his hand and denied falling asleep while attending public meetings in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday.

President Donald Trump speaks during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2025. © REUTERS

In the interview defending his health, Trump also changed his previous statement about receiving an MRI scan in October, saying it was instead a quicker CT scan.

Trump, who at 79 is the oldest person to assume the US presidency, told the Journal "my health is perfect" and expressed frustration with scrutiny of his well-being.

Trump has based much of his political image on projecting vigor – whether through his frequent interactions with journalists, constant social media posting, or AI memes depicting him as a superhero.

However, the first year of his second term in office has raised growing questions.

His right hand shows persistent bruising, often covered with thick makeup and at times a bandage, and his ankles have appeared swollen.

On occasion, Trump has clearly struggled to keep his eyes open, including during a televised Oval Office meeting with health representatives in November – a politically sensitive issue for someone who constantly frames his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden as "sleepy."

Biden left office a year ago at 82, making him the oldest president in history – a record Trump is set to surpass during his current term.

Trump rarely exercises beyond outings at his golf courses and for years has made no secret of his love for high-fat, high-sodium fast food.