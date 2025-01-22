Trump taps ex-fast food CEO Andrew Puzder for ambassador role despite past scandals

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday named as his ambassador to the European Union a former fast food executive who withdrew from consideration for the Republican's last administration amid questions over his business practices and private life.

President Donald Trump (r.) named former fast food executive Andrew Puzder as his ambassador to the European Union on Wednesday. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Andrew Puzder, who ran the parent company of restaurant chains Hardee's and Carl's Jr, was Trump's original choice for labor secretary in his first term.

But he dropped out after admitting to employing an undocumented migrant as his housekeeper and failing to pay tax on her salary.

"During his 17-year tenure as CEO, Andy led the company out of serious financial difficulty, allowing it to survive, become financially secure, and grow," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Andy will do an excellent job representing our Nation's interests in this important region."

As the Senate prepared to hold confirmation for Puzder in 2017, concern grew over his labor practices and positions, with critics blasting him for opposing a minimum wage for US workers.

Puzder (74) also admitted failing to pay taxes on the undocumented employee – although he paid back taxes long afterward. And he faced awkward questions related to a messy divorce that he went through several years earlier.

Trump also nominated conservative activist and writer L. Brent Bozell III as head of the US Agency for Global Media, an arm of diplomacy that supervises the US government-funded international media network Voice of America.