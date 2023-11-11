Trump threatens to unleash FBI on political rivals if elected in 2024

Palm Beach, Florida - In an interview with the Spanish-language TV network Univision on Thursday, Donald Trump suggested he could use the Justice Department and FBI to go after political rivals if he were re-elected president next year.

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Wednesday at The Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah, Florida. © Alon Skuy/Getty Images/AFP Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The interview was conducted by host Enrique Acevedo at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

"You say they've weaponized the Justice Department [and] FBI. Would you do the same if you're elected?" Acevedo asked.

"They've already done it, but if they want to follow through on this, yeah, it could certainly happen in reverse," Trump answered.

"They've released the genie out of the box."

Trump then repeated his baseless accusation that the Biden administration is directing indictments against him to win the 2024 election.

"If I happen to be president and I see somebody who's doing well and beating me very badly, I say go down and indict them," he said. "They'd be out of the election."

Former New Jersey governor and Trump's loudest Republican critic Chris Christie told CNN that the remarks were concerning. "[Trump] has said, 'I will be your retribution," Christie noted.

Before the Univision interview, Hillary Clinton likened the former president to Adolf Hitler, warning that he was telegraphing an authoritarian agenda.

