Trump planning massive party to celebrate concrete-paved Rose Garden

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a massive party to celebrate the finishing of a new patio he's had built over the top of what used to be the White House Rose Garden.

Trump was spotted on Tuesday testing new speakers on the new patio.

After an intense few days rolling out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin and hosting a huge summit of European leaders, Trump left the Oval Office and pumped his fist to journalists assembled near the patio.

He spoke no words to the press, instead simply vibing to music from his playlist as the patio's speakers were being tested.

In a post on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shed some light on the bizarre event, alongside a video showing off the new patio while Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA played in the background.

"We are testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in the history of the White House!" Leavitt cited Trump as having said.

No information has been revealed about what this massive party will entail or who it will be for.

The Rose Garden renovation is part of a massive overhaul of the White House that Trump has undertaken since re-entering office in January.