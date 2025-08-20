Trump planning massive party to celebrate concrete-paved Rose Garden
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a massive party to celebrate the finishing of a new patio he's had built over the top of what used to be the White House Rose Garden.
Trump was spotted on Tuesday testing new speakers on the new patio.
After an intense few days rolling out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin and hosting a huge summit of European leaders, Trump left the Oval Office and pumped his fist to journalists assembled near the patio.
He spoke no words to the press, instead simply vibing to music from his playlist as the patio's speakers were being tested.
In a post on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shed some light on the bizarre event, alongside a video showing off the new patio while Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA played in the background.
"We are testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in the history of the White House!" Leavitt cited Trump as having said.
No information has been revealed about what this massive party will entail or who it will be for.
The Rose Garden renovation is part of a massive overhaul of the White House that Trump has undertaken since re-entering office in January.
Trump's second term sees extensive renovations of the White House
From a relatively simple and understated style under former President Joe Biden, Trump has covered the Oval Office in gold, transforming it to be reminiscent of his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Trump first mentioned his plans for the patio in an interview in February, arguing that the renovation is for the benefit of the press.
"Yesterday we had a lot of press here – they can't stand on it," Trump said. "So... it's going to be beautiful. It's going to look, I think it's actually going to look better."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds