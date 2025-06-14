Trump set for military parade on birthday amid nationwide "No Kings" protests

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will preside over a huge military parade in Washington on his 79th birthday Saturday, amid nationwide protests rejecting his authoritarianism.

Washington DC is gearing up for a military parade ordered by President Donald Trump, who is celebrating is birthday amid nationwide protests against his authoritarian rule. © Matthew Hatcher / AFP

But the threat of thunderstorms and the barrage of missiles raining down in Tel Aviv and Tehran – a conflict in which the US is a direct participant as Israel's main backer and sponsor – could cast a long shadow over the president's celebration.

"This is a big day for America!!!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters will rumble through Washington in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army, at a cost of up to $45 million.

At the same time, protests by the "No Kings" movement are expected across the US against what organizers say is a Trump personality cult.

Organizers said the rallies would be the largest since Trump returned to office in January, adding that they were "rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy."

Thousands more demonstrators are expected to turn out in Los Angeles to protest against Trump's deployment of troops in America's second-largest city following a mass uprising sparked by immigration raids.

Protests are set for other major cities including New York, Houston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Atlanta and Trump's second home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Organizers said they specifically left Washington off the list of cities holding rallies to draw attention away from the capital city, but dozens of veterans demonstrating against the parade in front of the Capitol were reportedly arrested Friday.