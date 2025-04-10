Trump's ICE Director says deportations should run like Amazon Prime "with human beings"

Phoenix, Arizona - The director of President Donald Trump 's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently shared his wild vision for the future of deportations.

During a recent speech, President Donald Trump's Immigration director shared how he envisioned the department being run like a business. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to the Arizona Mirror, Director Todd Lyons recently gave a speech at the 2025 Border Security Expo, during which he said ICE should "get better at treating this like a business" by running deportations "like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings."

Later during the event, Lyons joined a panel to discuss the "State of the Border," where he further explained how he envisions artificial intelligence being used to "free up bed space" and "fill up airplanes" to help send immigrants back to their home countries at a faster rate.

He also revealed he has been working with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to get social security numbers to look for "voter fraud."

Since he was re-elected, Trump has been leading an aggressive anti-migration effort. In recent weeks, his administration has been engaged in court battles after they deported over 200 Venezuelan and Salvadoran immigrants to prisons in El Salvador under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

A number of other Trump administration officials also spoke at the event, including "border czar" Tom Homan and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.