Trump's Truth Social hit with FTC complaints as scammers reportedly flood the platform
Washington DC - Numerous users of Donald Trump's Truth Social platform have come forward with claims that the site is riddled with scammers who swindled them for large sums of money.
A reporter for Gizmodo recently filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concerning consumer complaints about the platform that have been filed in the past two years.
The FTC shared the complaints, most of which concern users over the age of 60 being scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Many of the victims fell for a scam called "pig butchering," in which a stranger will message a user, gain their trust, and then lure them into a fake investment scheme.
The outlet published a number of complaints including one from an elderly resident in Minnesota who was scammed for $500,000 after being tricked into investing in cryptocurrency, a market that Trump has recently entered himself.
Another user, who was over 70 years old, was conned for $120,000 after falling for a romance scam, which he admitted worked because he was too "gullible and lonely."
"I haven’t told my wife about this blunder," the user told the FTC. "She still doesn’t know about it."
In a statement, the platform's parent company Trump Media & Technology Group claimed that Truth Social uses "a robust team that actively searches for scams and bots on the platform and bans them as soon as they’re found."
