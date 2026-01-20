US seizes seventh oil tanker amid controversial Venezuela blockade

Washington DC - The US announced Tuesday that its forces seized another tanker in the Caribbean, the seventh ship apprehended since President Donald Trump announced a blockade to prevent sanctioned vessels from going to or from Venezuela .

This screen grab, released on Tuesday, from the X account of the US Southern Command shows the motor vessel Sagitta in the Caribbean. © US SOUTHERN COMMAND / AFP

The US military's Southern Command said the ship, identified as the Motor Vessel Sagitta, was "operating in defiance of President Trump's established quarantine of sanctioned vessels" and was seized "without incident."

"The only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," the command said in a post on X that included a clip showing an overhead view of a ship at sea.

Among the seven ships seized since the US president announced the blockade in December was a Russia-linked tanker apprehended in the North Atlantic earlier this month after being pursued by the US from off the coast of Venezuela.

Washington has deployed a huge naval force in the Caribbean, striking boats it says were used for drug trafficking, seizing tankers, and carrying out a stunning operation to seize Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Trump has insisted that Washington will control Venezuela's oil after Maduro's ousting, boasting that he had already seized and sold some of it.