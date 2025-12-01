Judge considers holding Kristi Noem in contempt over El Salvador deportations
Washington DC - A federal judge has launched in inquiry that could result in potential contempt charges against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
Back in March, President Donald Trump's administration invoked the wartime Alien Enemies Act – a law last used during World War II against Japanese Americans – to deport two planes full of 100 Venezuelan men who were alleged members of the Venezuelan drug gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador.
Though Judge James Boasberg blocked the administration's efforts and demanded that any outgoing flights be returned, the Department of Justice (DOJ) admitted in a filing last week that Noem directed the flights to continue despite the judge's orders.
On Friday, Judge Boesberg issued an order regarding a contempt inquiry into Noem in which he will look into whether his order was "clear and reasonably specific," if "the defendant violated the order," and if "the violation was willful."
The inquiry comes as President Trump and his administration have led an aggressive immigration agenda since his reelection, which has resulted in thousands of undocumented individuals being deported without due process.
Their agenda has faced countless legal battles as judges across the country have deemed their efforts unconstitutional.
In their defense, the DOJ argued that Noem didn't violate the ruling because it "did not purport to require the return of detainees who had already been removed" and an earlier oral directive was "not a binding injunction."
Cover photo: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP