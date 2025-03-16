Trump's attempt to invoke wartime Alien Enemies Act for deportations blocked by judge

Washington DC - Donald Trump tried Saturday to invoke a law last used during World War II against Japanese Americans to target a Venezuelan gang – only to find his decision blocked by a judge.

President Donald Trump has sought to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target alleged members of a Venezuelan drug gang. © REUTERS

The US president had issued an order to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan drug gang Tren de Aragua, arguing he had a right to declare them "alien enemies" under a wartime act.

But rights lawyers went to court and a federal judge ordered the administration not to deport anyone until he has more time to consider the legality of the order.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 is a wartime authority that allows a president to detain or deport citizens of an enemy nation, and has been invoked three times.

It was used in the War of 1812, World War I and – most famously – between 1942 and 1946 during World War II to incarcerate around 120,000 Japanese and Japanese-Americans in US concentration camps.

Now, Trump, who has promised supporters an aggressive drive to deport thousands of undocumented migrants, is targeting Tren de Aragua.

In a proclamation, the White House declared that the transnational criminal organization is closely linked to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"The result is a hybrid criminal state that is perpetrating an invasion of and predatory incursion into the United States," the presidential statement said.