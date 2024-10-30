Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden's controversial "garbage" comments

Washington DC - Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris sought to distance herself Wednesday from comments by President Joe Biden appearing to refer to Republican Donald Trump 's supporters as "garbage."

Biden caused a firestorm with the remarks in a campaign call on Tuesday, as he addressed a fight that erupted after one of Trump's warm-up speakers at a New York rally referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

"Listen, I think that first of all, he clarified his comments," Vice President Harris told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington, when asked about her boss's words.

"But let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for."

As she headed back on the campaign trail, Harris (60) insisted she would be a "president for all Americans, whether you vote for me or not."

At a campaign stop in the southern city of Raleigh, North Carolina, Harris added, "Unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy."

Republicans pounced on Biden's comments, which threatened to overshadow a major election speech by Harris outside the White House on Tuesday in which she called for unity instead of what she said was chaos and division under Trump.

"Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters," Trump told a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. "You can't lead America if you don't love Americans."

The discord over 81-year-old Biden's remarks, who dropped out of the White House race in July, also underscored his growing marginalization from the Harris campaign.

Media reported that Harris aides have feared Biden is an electoral liability and have rejected his suggestions to make joint appearances on the campaign trail.