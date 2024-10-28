Trump and surrogates bash Puerto Rico at Madison Square Garden rally full of racist rants
New York, New York - Donald Trump held his much-touted Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, launching nonstop attacks on Kamala Harris interspersed with violently racist rhetoric.
After waiting in line for hours, attendees who weren't turned away due to the venue reaching capacity were treated to speakers such as ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani hurling insults at Harris, Puerto Rico, Latinos and Palestinians.
"America is for Americans and Americans only," said one of Trump's advisors, Stephen Miller, to a sea of roaring supporters in trademark red Make America Great Again hats.
Earlier during the rally, far-right comedian Tony Hinchcliffe went on a racist rant about Puerto Rico and birthrates among Latinos.
"There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," he said.
There were also surprise appearances by Melania Trump, Hulk Hogan, Dr. Phil, and Elon Musk, who awkwardly led chants of "USA, USA".
Aside from increasingly unhinged attacks on immigrants, Kamala Harris was the main target of Trump and his surrogates.
"You've destroyed our country. We're not going to take it anymore, Kamala, you're fired. Get out. Get out. You're fired," the Republican told the crowd.
Outrage at anti-Puerto Rican slurs
Harris seized on the attacks as she competes with the ex-president to win over Puerto Rican communities in the tight battleground states expected to decide the election.
"Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in (their) strength," Harris said in a clip published on social media along Hinchcliffe's comments.
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat, noted the state is home to almost half a million Puerto Ricans and nearly three quarters are able to vote.
He said in a post on X that they are "crucial" and are "not a punchline for a desperate joke."
Ricky Martin, the Puerto Rican superstar with 18.6 million followers on Instagram, quickly shared a video of Harris's appeal to Puerto Rican voters, along with a clip of Hinchcliffe's disparaging remarks.
"This is what they think of us," Martin wrote in Spanish. "Vote for @kamalaharris."
Cover photo: REUTERS