Kamala Harris warns of "obsessed" Trump power grab at site of Capitol riots

Washington DC - Kamala Harris warned against Donald Trump 's bid to seize "unchecked power" in a fiery speech Tuesday at the spot where her rival riled up a mob before the deadly January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

Kamala Harris (pictured) warned against Donald Trump's bid to seize "unchecked power" in a fiery speech Tuesday at the spot where her rival riled up a mob before the deadly January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power," she said.

"But America, I am here tonight to say: that's not who we are," Harris told a huge crowd of flag-waving supporters against the imposing backdrop of the White House in Washington.

The campaign claimed that 75,000 people attended the rally, which comes just a week before the current Democratic vice president faces the Republican former president in the closest and most volatile election of modern times.

The number could not be immediately verified, but the crowd was unusually big in an election that has already seen heavy enthusiasm.

The choice of the Ellipse – a park linking the White House to the vast National Mall – was a direct attempt by her campaign to remind voters of the chaos caused by Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

After Trump urged supporters in a speech there to "fight like hell," many then marched on the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Biden's victory, in an assault that left 140 police officers wounded and shocked the world.

The choice of venue – the White House lit up against the night in the background – was also a symbolic pitch to show Harris ready for the presidency.

Speaking from behind bulletproof screens next to blue signs saying "Freedom," Harris pledged to be a "president for all Americans" – unlike Trump, whom she accused of wanting to jail his enemies.

And although her speech began with a dramatic put-down of Trump's behavior, she soon pivoted to a recap of her detailed plans to help financially struggling middle-class Americans.

She got one of the biggest cheers when she referred to Republicans' drive to curtail abortion, saying the government should not be "telling women what to do with their bodies."