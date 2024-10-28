JD Vance explains what Donald Trump allegedly meant by his controversial "enemy within" remarks

Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance recently explained what Donald Trump meant when he suggested using the military on the American people and how the media is playing a "game" to make him look bad.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump's (l.) running mate JD Vance (r.) explained what his boss meant when he suggested turning the military on far-left voters. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Vance sat down for an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, which grew contentious as Tapper pressed him on how Trump recently "said publicly that he wants to use the military to go after the enemy within, which is the American people."

Vance argued that Trump "did not say that," and demanded proof that he did.

"He said that he wanted to use the military to go after far-left lunatics who are rioting, and... he also called them 'the enemy within,'" Vance explained.

"He separately, in a totally different context, in a totally different conversation, said that Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff were threats to this country," Vance added.

The two argued, with Tapper insisting that Vance was intentionally twisting Trump's words. Meanwhile, Vance claimed Tapper and the media were playing a "game" by "putting words in [Trump's] mouth."