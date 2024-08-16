Kamala Harris unveils economic plan with expanded child tax credits and price-gouging ban

Raleigh, North Carolina - Kamala Harris unveiled an economic blueprint Friday heavy on popular measures to cut costs for Americans, while attacking powerful companies for price-gouging, as she fleshes out her election platform ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Kamala Harris was unveiling Friday an economic blueprint heavy on popular measures to cut costs for Americans, while attacking powerful companies for price-gouging

The speech in North Carolina – a vital battleground state – was the first time Harris, who jumped into the race against Donald Trump less than a month ago, laid out a vision for combating the inflation that soured voters on her boss, President Joe Biden.

Promising to champion an "opportunity economy," she said "building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency."

In an effort to connect with voters angry at Biden, Harris recounted her modest background, noting that she'd worked in a McDonald's during college.

And she acknowledged that while "by any measure, our economy is the strongest in the world..., many Americans don't yet feel that progress in their daily lives."

Taking a leaf from Trump's populist playbook, she threw out promises of hefty tax breaks for families with children, help in accessing government-subsidized health care, and support for first-time homebuyers.

This came on top of an announcement Thursday that the White House has negotiated reduced prices for retirees purchasing common medicines from major drug manufacturers.

Harris also called on Congress to pass the first federal ban on so-called "price-gouging" that will come with penalties on food companies that unfairly increase prices.

With the convention starting in Chicago on Monday, the proposals are meant to flesh out a come-from-behind campaign that has seen Harris spark huge enthusiasm in the Democratic Party but offer little detail on how she'd govern.

The vice president, vying to become the first woman president, hopes the headline-grabbing proposals will distance her from Biden's unpopular management of price surges that hit ordinary Americans in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

"These bold actions will address some of the sharpest pain points American families are confronting and bolster their financial security," the statement from her campaign said.

Trump and the Republicans are trying to tie Harris to 81-year-old Biden, who abruptly dropped his re-election bid on July 21 and endorsed his vice president.