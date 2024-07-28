Kamala Harris rakes in over $200 million in historic week as Democratic candidate

After only a week of campaigning, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has raised an impressive amount of support and funds.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - With only 100 days until the general election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris only has a short time to campaign, so how is she doing so far?

In a statement shared on X, Harris' deputy campaign manager said that in the very first week of her candidacy, the campaign raised $200 million, 66% of which came from first-time donors.

They also managed to sign up over 170,000 new volunteers.

In a memo shared with The Hill, the campaign's communications director said the news signals that "the momentum and energy for Vice President Harris is real."

"So are the fundamentals of this race: this election will be very close and decided by a small number of voters in just a few states," Tyler added.

The impressive haul comes shortly after President Joe Biden announced that he would no longer be seeking re-election, and the party has largely gotten behind Harris, his running mate, to take over. A number of high-profile Democrats have since publicly endorsed her, including former President Barack Obama.

Some critics have argued that the party has rushed to nominate her without allowing voters to have a proper understanding of her current views and policies.

Harris will officially be given the party's nomination during their upcoming convention, which will take place in Chicago from August 19-22.

Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

