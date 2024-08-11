Trump furiously accuses Kamala Harris of "stealing" a campaign promise

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump reacted furiously to a familiar campaign promise made by Kamala Harris during her recent rally in Las Vegas.

Donald Trump recently accused his rival, Kamala Harris, of "stealing" his no taxes on tips policy, claiming she only said it for "political purposes." © Collage: Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Late Saturday night, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to attack Harris for having "copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy."

"The difference is, she won't do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes!" Trump wrote.

"This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me," he raged. "Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY – It won't happen."

His remarks came after Harris was endorsed by the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she gave a speech introducing some of her policies.

"When I am president, we will continue our fight for working families of America, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers," Harris told the crowd.

Trump had made headlines back in June when he made the same vow during a rally in Las Vegas.

Critics have slammed Trump for his reaction, with one social media user arguing, "there's no patent on policy ideas."