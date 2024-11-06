2024 Election Live: Swing states still up for grabs as Trump leads White House race

Welcome to TAG24 NEWS' 2024 election hub, where you can keep up on all the latest developments as presidential vote results roll in.

Republican Donald Trump (l.) and Democrat Kamala Harris are locked in a tight 2024 election battle for the White House. © REUTERS

Results are coming in as the polls closed Tuesday on an incredibly tight presidential race pitting Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Kamala Harris.

The two major-party candidates are competing for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. They are closely watching the vote count in a handful of battleground states expected to swing the election.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party), Claudia De la Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation), Dr. Cornel West (Independent/Justice For All Party), and Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party) vied for historic breakthroughs as they seek to challenge the two-party system.

The outcome of the 2024 election could not be more consequential. Climate action, racial justice, immigrants' rights, abortion access, and more are on the line, while ending endless wars and US support for Israel's genocide in Gaza are top priorities for many Americans this cycle.

Will Donald Trump return to the White House? Will Kamala Harris become the US' first female president? Will the Green Party earn 5% of the national vote? Who will control Congress?

