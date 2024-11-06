2024 Election Live: Swing states still up for grabs as Trump leads White House race
Welcome to TAG24 NEWS' 2024 election hub, where you can keep up on all the latest developments as presidential vote results roll in.
Results are coming in as the polls closed Tuesday on an incredibly tight presidential race pitting Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Kamala Harris.
The two major-party candidates are competing for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. They are closely watching the vote count in a handful of battleground states expected to swing the election.
Meanwhile, Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party), Claudia De la Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation), Dr. Cornel West (Independent/Justice For All Party), and Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party) vied for historic breakthroughs as they seek to challenge the two-party system.
The outcome of the 2024 election could not be more consequential. Climate action, racial justice, immigrants' rights, abortion access, and more are on the line, while ending endless wars and US support for Israel's genocide in Gaza are top priorities for many Americans this cycle.
Will Donald Trump return to the White House? Will Kamala Harris become the US' first female president? Will the Green Party earn 5% of the national vote? Who will control Congress?
Stay tuned with TAG24 by refreshing this page and following us on social media for the most important live updates as votes are tallied.
UPDATE, 1:55 AM ET: FOX News calls election for Trump
The Fox News Decision Desk has called the race for Donald Trump and declared his victory over Kamala Harris.
Election results are still pending in the closely watched swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Trump is expected to address supporters early Wednesday.
UPDATE, 1:00 AM ET: Trump leads Harris with swing states still up for grabs
NBC projections show Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris with 246-189 Electoral College votes and likely to win the 2024 election.
The Republican has carried the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska (with four of five Electoral College votes), North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Harris has won in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.
All eyes are on the critical swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where the presidential race is still too close to call. Trump is ahead in all three.
Cover photo: REUTERS