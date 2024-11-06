World leaders react to Donald Trump's historic election win

World leaders in Israel, Ukraine, Europe, and beyond have issued statements congratulating former-President Donald Trump for his victory in the 2024 election.

By Evan Williams

France's Emmanuel Macron, British PM Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu were among world leaders who congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory. © Collage: AFP/Ludovic Marin, AFP/Russell Cheyne, AFP/Adam Gray & AFP/Debbie Hill Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to officially concede defeat, but the race has been called by multiple networks, with projections showing a shockingly comfortable Trump win. Avoiding directly addressing Trump, China was one of the first countries to issue a statement, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning hoping for "(mutual) respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation." European leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Scholz, and Italy's Giorgia Meloni came out to congratulated Trump. Macron promised a collaboration based on "respect and ambition." Melania Trump Melania Trump reportedly "not likely" to return to White House if Donald Trump wins re-election Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of Trump's, congratulated him "on history's greatest comeback". In a statement on X, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he looked forward to working with President Trump and trumpeted the UK's "special relationship" with the US. "As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise," said Starmer, who was critical of Trump during the Republican's first term.

Zelensky praises Trump's "peace through strength" approach

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose reaction was hotly anticipated, said that Donald Trump had achieved an "impressive victory," and hoped that the two nations could work together for a joint path to an end to Russia's invasion. "I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelenskyy said in a congratulatory statement on X. "This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together." Ukraine now faces significant uncertainty, as Trump and his party are notably less supportive of its war efforts. In late October, Zelenskyy told NATO that peace talks with Russia would hinge on the result of the election, with crucial military aid in question. "It depends on the elections in the United States. I think they will be watching the policy of the United States," Zelensky said at the time.

Russia offers muted response

The Kremlin said Wednesday it would judge Trump on his actions, and that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to congratulate him. "We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists. Trump has claimed that he would end the fighting in Ukraine within 24 hours. The US is "capable of helping bring about the end of this conflict" in Ukraine, but is also "the country that is inflaming the conflict," Peskov said. Peskov added that Trump had made some "quite harsh statements" during his campaign, but also mentioned "his aspirations for peace on the international arena, about his aspirations to end politics based on continuing old wars."

NATO and EU leaders congratulate Trump

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said that his return to power would keep the alliance "strong." "His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said. Trump has repeatedly disparaged NATO, and has also threatened to encourage Russia to invade countries that don't meet their defense spending obligations. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union chief, said in a statement on X that she "warmly" congratulates Trump.