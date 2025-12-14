Zohran Mamdani to hold all-day listening session as he prepares to take over as NYC mayor

New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be spending all day Sunday in listening sessions to hear directly from constituents about their needs, wishes, and concerns.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (r.) poses for a selfie with supporters as he hands out hot cocoa at Stuyvesant Square Park on December 4, 2025. © REUTERS

"Hello, New York City! Tomorrow, Sunday, December 14, I will be spending 12 hours – from 8AM to 8PM – sitting down with New Yorkers one on one," Mamdani said in a video shared to Instagram on Saturday.

"Tell me about your life in New York City, what you care about, what you need, what kind of team you want me to build at City Hall," he continued.

"Whether you're civically engaged or this is your first time, I want to hear from you."

Registration has already closed for three-minute time slots with the mayor-to-be, who is gearing up for his inauguration on January 1.

The event, which is closed to the press, is to take place in Queens. Location and timing details will be sent by email to people selected to participate.

"I wish I could meet and hear from everyone. For those I won't be able to meet with directly, there will be other ways to participate to make sure your voice is heard," Mamdani said.