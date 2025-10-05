Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on GOP-led Senate to use "nuclear option" to end shutdown

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called out her fellow Republicans for not using the power they have to avoid shutting down the government.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called on Senate Republicans to use the "nuclear option" to pass a resolution and reopen the government. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Friday, MTG argued that if GOP senators "wanted to pass the [continuing resolution, or CR] and reopen the government they could, by using the nuclear option to override the 60 vote rule."

Greene argued that doing so would allow taxpayer dollars to go to districts to fund community needs.

Her post included a screenshot that explained the nuclear option as a move that "allows the majority party to overcome a filibuster with a simple majority vote, rather than the three-fifths majority typically required."

The explanation notes that the "nuclear" title derives from it being a "last-resort" tactic, as it predictably brings "severe consequences for partisan relations."

Greene dismissed the idea of the option damaging partisan relations, as she wrote in her post, "Let's be real, that ship has sailed a long time ago. There are no partisan relations."

The Georgia congresswoman's remarks come after lawmakers failed to pass a funding bill before a deadline, resulting in the government shutting down on Wednesday. Republicans and Democrats have since been blaming each other for allowing it to happen.