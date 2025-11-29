Melania Trump launches new production company ahead of documentary film release

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump recently launched her latest business venture ahead of the release of her upcoming documentary film .

In a recent social media post, Melania Trump announced the launch of her new film production company. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Melania shared an X post that included a promotional clip for the logo of Muse Films, the first lady's new production company.

The post noted that Melania, a documentary about her life in the 20 days leading up to her husband Donald Trump's second term as president, will hit theaters on January 30, 2026.

Melania – who has largely avoided the public eye throughout her husband's second term – reportedly pitched her idea for the film to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over dinner, and he quickly agreed to buy the rights for an astonishing $40 million.

Production on the project began last November, and it was first announced to the public in January, shortly after her husband's Inauguration.

Critics have argued that the Trumps have sought to capitalize on their second term, such as the president and the first lady launching meme coins moments before taking office.