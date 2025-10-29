Melania unveils White House Halloween makeover as Trump continues ballroom construction

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump has redecorated the White House for Halloween as her husband, President Donald Trump , continues his controversial construction on the building.

On Tuesday, Melania Trump revealed her new Halloween decorations at the White House as her husband Donald Trump continues construction on his ballroom. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @FirstLadyOffice & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the X account for the Office of the First Lady shared a photo of the staircase leading into the back entrance of the White House lined with pumpkins, autumn leaf streamers hanging from the patio, and a sign reading "Halloween 2025."

"The [White House is getting ready for Halloween," Melania wrote in the post.

The new look comes as President Trump and his administration have been tearing down the East Wing to build a luxurious ballroom, which will cost an estimated $300 million. The federal government is also entrenched in an ongoing shutdown, which recently became the second-longest in US history.

Like many first ladies before her, Melania – who has opted out of staying in DC with her husband during his second term – has taken up decorating the White House for various holidays.

The recent Halloween makeover is much more generic and autumn-themed than her previous work. In 2019, during her husband's first term, Melania had spindly trees and spooky lighting.