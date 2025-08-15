Hegseth responds after reposting video saying women should not have right to vote
Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded to accusations that he's against women's right to vote, after sharing a clip suggesting that the 19th Amendment should be repealed.
Hegseth's spokesperson was forced to respond to accusations that he is against women's right to vote after he wrote "All of Christ for All of Life" on X, seemingly supporting a pastor's radical views.
The comment came as part of a reposted CNN report featuring Pastor Jared Longshore of the Christ Church, who says in the video that he supports the repeal of the US Constitution's 19th Amendment.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment established that the right to vote "shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."
In the video, Longshore says that he supports the repeal of the 19th Amendment "on the basis that the atomization that comes with our current system is not good for humans."
By reposting the clip and sharing his own supportive comment, many assumed that Hegseth was backing Longshore's perspective, but this was shot down on Thursday by Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson.
Hegseth has been a vocal supporter of Christian nationalist Doug Wilson
"Of course, the secretary thinks that women should have the right to vote. That's a stupid question," Wilson told reporters, before going on to explain that Hegseth had reposted the video because it features someone he knows.
Pastor Doug Wilson is a Christian nationalist who founded the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches. Hegseth is a part of this communion and, as a result, knows Wilson quite well.
"He appreciates many of [Pastor Wilson's] writings and teachings," said Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson. "I'm not going to litigate every single aspect of what he may or may not believe in a certain video."
