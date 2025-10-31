Republican gubernatorial candidate's campaign bus catches fire in Virginia

Stanardsville, Virginia - Repiblican gubernatorial candidate for Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears on Thursday announced that her campaign bus caught on fire en-route to an event.

"While on-route to an event, our campaign bus caught fire," the current lieutenant governor wrote in a post on X. "Everyone is safe. Thank you to the first responders who go to the scene quickly – we are so grateful for you."

The campaign bus reportedly caught on-fire while on-route to a campaign stop in Rockingham County, Virginia ahead of the state's gubernatorial election on November 4.

A photo taken by a passerby on Route 33 and obtained by CBS 19 News showed the back of the bus, which was adorned with a giant picture of Earle-Sears giving a thumbs-up, engulfed in flames by the side of the road.

The only person on board when the fire started was the driver, who escaped unharmed.

"One firefighter sustained an injury while operating at the scene but was treated and released by Greene County EMS," Greene County Office of Emergency Services wrote in a statement on social media.

"Thank you to our local fire departments and emergency personnel for their professional handling of this situation."

Earle-Sears' Democratic opponent Abigail Spanberger responded to the incident with a statement on social media which expressed relief that no one was hurt in the fire.

"I'm relieved to hear Winsome Earle-Sears and her team are safe after her campaign bus caught on fire this afternoon," Spanberger said.