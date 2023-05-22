Senator Tim Scott dives into 2024 presidential race as Donald Trump takes a swipe

North Charleston, South Carolina – South Carolina Senator Tim Scott launched his bid to become the first Black Republican US president on Monday, vowing to fight for a return to the American way of life he said was under threat from Joe Biden's Democrats. Donald Trump, seen as his biggest opponent, has weighed in on him entering the race.

Tim Scott announced his candidacy for president at a campaign launch event in his hometown Monday. © Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 57-year-old brings his background to the campaign, having risen from poverty in a single parent household to become one of the country's most influential conservatives.



"Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every single rung of the ladder that helped me climb and that's why I'm announcing today that I'm running for president of the United States," he told cheering supporters at the launch event in his hometown of North Charleston.

"You see, they're attacking our American values, our schools, our economy, and our security. But not on my watch. Not on my watch. That won't work. I can't stand by while this is done to America."

Scott has spent months crisscrossing the states considered crucial to gaining early momentum in the primary contest, underlining his Christian faith and his unique perspective as the only African American on the Republican side of the US Senate