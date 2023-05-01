South Carolina Senator Tim Scott teases 2024 announcement!
Charleston, South Carolina - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott hinted at taking his 2024 presidential aspirations to the next level with an official campaign announcement.
"On May the 22nd in North Charleston, South Carolina, it is time to make the final step," Scott told attendees at a Sunday town hall in Charleston.
"Please tell your friends, be in attendance. North Charleston – more details coming your way. We will have a major announcement and you’re going to want to be there," he added.
It's widely accepted that Scott, the only Black Republican in the US Senate, was referring to plans to officially launch his presidential campaign.
The 57-year-old Charleston native created a 2024 exploratory committee earlier in April, allowing him to raise funds that could go toward an eventual campaign and cover the costs of his travel.
If Scott announces his bid, he will enter a Republican primary field already including ex-president Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
On the Democratic side, incumbent President Joe Biden has entered the race along with challengers Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Cover photo: LOGAN CYRUS / AFP