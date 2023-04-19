Donald Trump wins Florida endorsements over Governor Ron DeSantis
Washington DC - Donald Trump is managing to win over House Republicans, including those from Governor Ron DeSantis' home state of Florida.
On Tuesday, John Rutherford and Brian Mast became the sixth and seventh House Republicans from Florida to endorse the former president over their own governor.
Rutherford tweeted his endorsement, stating, "As strong Republicans, we must restore Law, Order, and Justice to our country, and President Trump is the right person to do it."
Texas Representative Lance Gooden followed suit, also tweeting his endorsement of the 45th president on Tuesday evening.
According to Axios, Donald Trump has managed to get 45 house endorsements, while DeSantis has only managed to snag three.
The overwhelming support from fellow Republicans is a massive hit to the DeSantis campaign, especially those he has worked with in his own state.
Donald Trump emerges ahead of Ron DeSantis in Florida
Although he has yet to announce his bid, many see DeSantis as Trump's biggest competitor for the Republican ticket in the 2024 presidential race.
DeSantis has been making moves that indicate an announcement may come soon, including the first attack ad against Trump by a super PAC supporting the Florida governor.
Trump has been much more aggressive, attacking DeSantis repeatedly since he announced his run in November, even giving DeSantis bizarre nicknames and accusing him of pedophilia.
Donald Trump still maintains a significant lead over Ron DeSantis in polls, but things may change as several legal cases impede his presidential efforts.
