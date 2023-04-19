Donald Trump wins Florida endorsements over Governor Ron DeSantis

Washington DC - Donald Trump is managing to win over House Republicans, including those from Governor Ron DeSantis' home state of Florida.

Florida House Representatives are overwhelmingly choosing to endorse former President Donald Trump over their own state's governor, Ron DeSantis. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Everett Collection

On Tuesday, John Rutherford and Brian Mast became the sixth and seventh House Republicans from Florida to endorse the former president over their own governor.

Rutherford tweeted his endorsement, stating, "As strong Republicans, we must restore Law, Order, and Justice to our country, and President Trump is the right person to do it."

Texas Representative Lance Gooden followed suit, also tweeting his endorsement of the 45th president on Tuesday evening.

According to Axios, Donald Trump has managed to get 45 house endorsements, while DeSantis has only managed to snag three.

The overwhelming support from fellow Republicans is a massive hit to the DeSantis campaign, especially those he has worked with in his own state.