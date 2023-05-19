Senator Tim Scott bids to be first Black Republican US president

Washington DC – Senator Tim Scott is running to become the first Black Republican president, papers filed with the Federal Election Commission showed on Friday.

Papers filed with the Federal Election Commission showed on Friday that Tim Scott is running for president. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The 57-year-old, who had been widely expected to jump into the race since launching a presidential exploratory committee in April, is planning to hold his official launch in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday.



He has spent recent months visiting the states considered crucial to gaining early momentum in the Republican nominating contest, where he has underlined his Christian faith and the conservative values he learned growing up in a poor, single parent household.

He has also played up his unique perspective as the only African American on the Republican side of the US Senate.

"American families are starving for hope. We need to have faith. Faith in God, faith in each other, and faith in America," he tweeted on Thursday.

On Friday, he tweeted, "As hardworking Americans continue to grapple with higher costs, it's clear we need to cut spending, balance the budget, and rein in our debt. President Biden has shown us we need new leadership for that to happen."