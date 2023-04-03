Ex-Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announces Republican bid for president

Little Rock, Arkansas - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has become the latest Republican to announce a bid for president in 2024.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced his 2024 bid for president on ABC's This Week. © LOGAN CYRUS / AFP

The 72-year-old politician said he would run for president during ABC's This Week on Sunday, saying, "I believe that I am the right time for America, the right candidate for our country and its future."

"I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts," he added.

Hutchinson has joined ex-President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in the growing Republican field.

Though he has not yet made an announcement, far-right Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to join the fray.

The rumor mill suggests other potential contenders may include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.