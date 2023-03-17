Vladimir Putin: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian president!

The Hague, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine .

Putin is allegedly responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia. The court said on Friday it was acting on an application by chief prosecutor Karim Khan.



This is the first arrest warrant it has issued in connection with alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The court also issued a warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children's rights. She is also accused of war crimes in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children.

It is unlikely that Putin will actually appear before the court in The Hague, Netherlands. Russia does not recognize the court, and the court is not allowed to hold trials in the absence of the accused.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has recognized the court's jurisdiction, meaning prosecutors may investigate war crimes committed on Ukrainian territory.