Ukraine War: US accuses Russia of crimes against humanity as blackouts continue

Munich, Germany - Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and said that Washington will help hold those responsible accountable.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Saturday, accusing Russia of crimes against humanity. © REUTERS

"We have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: these are crimes against humanity," said Harris at the high-level annual defense gathering.

"I say to all those who perpetrated these crimes and their superiors who are complicit in these crimes: You will be held to account."

Harris accused Russian forces of "widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population."

Specifically, she accused the troops of murder, torture, rape and deportation. Hundreds of thousands of people had been forcibly taken to Russia, including children, she said. "They cruelly separated children from their families," she said.

Crimes against humanity are serious violations of international law, which are carried out systemically to cause large-scale suffering to civilians.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has reported a new barrage of Russian missile attacks, resulting in fresh power outages.