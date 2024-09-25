Vladimir Putin sends warning to West with Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Moscow, Russia - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia is changing its doctrine that lays out the use of nuclear weapons in view of the sky-high tensions with Western powers.

The updated doctrine takes aim at nuclear powers such as the US, Britain and France.



While Putin did not specifically name those countries, he said that a nuclear power that support a non-nuclear state's attack on Russia risks becoming a target of a Russian counter-strike.

"I would like to draw your attention to something else," Putin said during a meeting of the Security Council in the Kremlin on the subject of nuclear deterrence.

"The updated version of the document proposes that aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, but with the involvement or support of a nuclear state, should be considered as a joint attack on the Russian Federation."

But Putin did not specify the nature of Russia's response, such as whether it would be nuclear.

Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine two and a half years ago. Ukraine, which does not have nuclear weapons, has been supported militarily by the West.

On multiple occasions, Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian sovereignty and territory. He also placed Russia's nuclear forces on high alert in 2022, shortly after the war broke out.