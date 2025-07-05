Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to put an end to "weather modification"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is reigniting her conspiracy theory that evildoers are manipulating the weather as the US grapples with another natural disaster.
On Saturday, the Georgia representative announced in an X post that she has introduced a bill that aims to "end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering," an issue she claims to have been "researching" for some time now.
The bill will make "the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity" a felony.
"This is not normal. I want clean air, clean skies, clean rain water, clean groundwater, and sun shine just like God created it!!" she wrote in a follow-up post, noting that fellow MAGA Republican Tim Burchett has already co-sponsored her effort.
While MTG has yet to speak out about what inspired her to bring forth the effort now, her announcement came a day after Texas was hit with devastating flooding, which has so far resulted in more than 20 casualties, and many still missing.
Marjorie Taylor Greene insists that "they" can control the weather
Greene is well known for her penchant for conspiracy theories and has pushed the concept of "geoengineering" many times before, seemingly always right after a climate disaster.
Last year, as Hurricane Helene ravaged several southeastern US states, killing over 200 people, Greene posted on X, "Yes, they can control the weather. It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done," seemingly blaming Democrats.
Critics and experts alike have pointed out that – although weather manipulation on very small scales, such as "cloud seeding," is possible – it is highly unlikely that anyone could engineer or "control" large disasters like hurricanes with modern technology.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP