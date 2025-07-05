Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to put an end to "weather modification"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is reigniting her conspiracy theory that evildoers are manipulating the weather as the US grapples with another natural disaster .

In a recent social media post, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced a new bill aimed at fighting "weather modification and geoengineering." © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the Georgia representative announced in an X post that she has introduced a bill that aims to "end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering," an issue she claims to have been "researching" for some time now.

The bill will make "the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity" a felony.

"This is not normal. I want clean air, clean skies, clean rain water, clean groundwater, and sun shine just like God created it!!" she wrote in a follow-up post, noting that fellow MAGA Republican Tim Burchett has already co-sponsored her effort.

While MTG has yet to speak out about what inspired her to bring forth the effort now, her announcement came a day after Texas was hit with devastating flooding, which has so far resulted in more than 20 casualties, and many still missing.