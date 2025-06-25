Nassau County sued over agreement authorizing police to make arrests for ICE

Mineola, New York - Immigrants' rights advocates and community leaders have filed a new lawsuit challenging an agreement giving Nassau County police the authority to question and arrest anyone they suspect of being in the US without documentation.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's agreement allowing local law enforcement to collaborate with ICE is being challenged in a new lawsuit. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The lawsuit – the first of its kind in New York State – argues that Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's 287(g) agreement allowing local law enforcement to collaborate with ICE is unlawful.

"In short, as ICE has put it, the Agreement is a 'force multiplier,' transforming NCPD [Nassau County Police Department] officers into ICE agents with free reign to roam throughout the community and police the immigration status of any Nassau County resident," the complaint reads.

The suit says the agreement contravenes a state law barring New York law enforcement from arresting or detaining people for suspected civil violations of federal immigration law.

The complaint warns, "Time and again, these agreements have facilitated the racist over-policing of residents of color and sowed distrust between community members and law enforcement."

The New York Civil Liberties Union, Latino Justice PRLDEF, and the Hofstra Law Clinic filed the suit on behalf of the Diocese of Long Island, Central American Refugee Center (CARECEN), HAFALI, community advocates, and two Long Island residents.

"Nassau County is home to over 300,000 immigrants – 22% of our population – who are vital to our community’s prosperity," Melanie Creps, executive director of CARECEN, said in a press release.