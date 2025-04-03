University of Minnesota grad student sues for immediate release after ICE abduction

St. Paul, Minnesota - A University of Minnesota graduate business student is suing after he was abruptly detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement without being told why.

Doğukan Günaydın has sued for his immediate release after he was detained by ICE agents on his way to class at the University of Minnesota. © REUTERS & Screenshot/Facebook/St. Olaf College Admissions

Doğukan Günaydın "feared he was being kidnapped as a man in a hooded sweatshirt grabbed him and handcuffed him" outside his home in St. Paul last Thursday, according to the lawsuit, as reported by CNN.

The 28-year-old Turkish citizen was on his way to class at the time. According to ICE records, he is now being held at the Sherburne County Facility in Elk River, Minnesota.

"This is not related to student protests," Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement shared by the Associated Press. "The individual in question was arrested after a visa revocation by the State Dept. related to a prior criminal history for a DUI."

Günaydın had been arrested for drunk driving back in 2023, but he pleaded guilty and served his sentence. Since then, he was awarded a scholarship to attend business school and has no other criminal convictions or arrests, apart from a 2021 speeding ticket, according to his petition.

After his arrest, Günaydın was told his student visa had been "retroactively revoked." The petition said US authorities have failed to explain the reasons for the cancellation, with drunk driving not sufficient justification for such an extreme action.

"We have yet to receive adequate information from Homeland Security about the recent news of Minnesota students being detained by ICE," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted on X. "Snatching up students who come here legally to work hard and get an education does not make you tough on immigration. We need answers."