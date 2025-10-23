Airports face potential chaos as government shutdown drags on

Washington DC - Republicans sounded the alarm Thursday over potential turmoil at US airports as the government shutdown threatens to drag into November, warning of ruined travel plans for millions of Americans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned of potential chaos at airports as the government shutdown drags on into the holiday season. © Eric Lee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the standoff in its fourth week, President Donald Trump's Republicans and the opposition Democrats are facing increasing pressure to end a stalemate that has crippled public services.

More than 60,000 air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers are working without pay, and the Trump administration joined Republicans in Congress to warn that increasing absenteeism could mean chaos at check-in lines.

"We are rounding into a holiday season, as we all know, and we're in the middle of the height of the football season. This is peak travel time for the US," House Speaker Mike Johnson told a news conference.

"Hundreds of thousands of Americans are going to travel to football games this weekend, for example, and if the current trajectory continues, many Americans could miss watching their favorite teams and reconnecting with friends and family."

Airport workers calling in sick rather than working without pay – leading to significant delays – was a major factor in Trump bringing an end to the 2019 shutdown, the longest in history at 35 days.

In normal times, 5% of flight delays are the result of staffing shortages, but that has increased to more than 50%, Johnson said.

He told reporters that 19,000 flights were delayed from Saturday to Monday and that this rate was "only going to increase" as the shutdown continues.

Johnson said airport workers were finishing long shifts and then taking on second jobs as Uber drivers or delivering food.

"The longer the shutdown goes on, and as fewer air traffic controllers show up to work, the safety of the American people is thrown further into jeopardy," he warned.