Trump tells Noem to ease off on protesters but issues ominous instruction to federal forces

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced that he has instructed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to stay away from protests in Democratic-led cities, but issued a warning to demonstrators.

"I have instructed [Noem] that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat cities with regard to their protests and/or riots unless and until they ask us for help," Trump wrote in a rambling Truth Social post on Saturday.



"We will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any and all federal buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid lunatics, agitators, and insurrectionists," Trump continued.

The announcement came only a week after the killing of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents in Minnesota and less than a month after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good.

In response to the killings, thousands have taken to the streets to the Trump administration's violently anti-immigration policy.

The Republican has scrambled to do damage control, while also inflaming spirits by accusing Pretti of being an "insurrectionist" and threatening protesters.

"Be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful," he wrote, vowing that anyone who acts aggressively "will suffer an equal, or more, consequence."