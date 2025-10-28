Indiana governor calls special session to redraw congressional maps

Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana's Republican Governor Mike Braun has called a special session to redraw the state's congressional maps.

"I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair," Braun said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has pressured Republican-led states to redraw their electoral maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, in hopes of retaining a GOP majority in the House.

Texas has already approved new maps designed to deliver five additional congressional seats to Republicans in 2026.

Missouri and North Carolina have enacted new gerrymandered maps in favor of the GOP.

In response, Democratic-led California has proposed its own plan to counteract Republican gains in Texas. The changes are to go before voters for approval on November 4.

Virginia, whose state legislature is controlled by Democrats, began a special legislative session on redistricting on Monday.

Other blue and red states are soon expected to join the fray.