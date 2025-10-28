Indiana governor calls special session to redraw congressional maps
Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana's Republican Governor Mike Braun has called a special session to redraw the state's congressional maps.
"I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair," Braun said in a statement on Monday.
The announcement comes as the Trump administration has pressured Republican-led states to redraw their electoral maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, in hopes of retaining a GOP majority in the House.
Texas has already approved new maps designed to deliver five additional congressional seats to Republicans in 2026.
Missouri and North Carolina have enacted new gerrymandered maps in favor of the GOP.
In response, Democratic-led California has proposed its own plan to counteract Republican gains in Texas. The changes are to go before voters for approval on November 4.
Virginia, whose state legislature is controlled by Democrats, began a special legislative session on redistricting on Monday.
Other blue and red states are soon expected to join the fray.
Indiana Republicans face pressure from Trump
Redistricting typically happens once every 10 years after the release of updated US Census data, though President Donald Trump has pushed for mid-cycle changes in his party's favor.
Vice President JD Vance recently visited Indiana lawmakers urging them to take up redistricting.
Indiana's congressional delegation currently consists of seven Republicans and two Democrats.
The state's Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith last week called for a map that would give all nine seats to the GOP.
"The people of Indiana did not elect a Republican supermajority so our Senate could cower, compromise, or collapse at the very moment courage is required," Beckwith said in a statement.
"Yet, here we are again. The Republican-controlled Senate is failing to stand with President Trump, failing to defend the voice of Hoosier voters, and failing to deliver the 9-0 conservative map our citizens overwhelmingly expect."
In addition to redistricting, Braun said the upcoming Indiana special session is intended to address matters of federal and state tax compliance ahead of the filing season.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP