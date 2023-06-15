Texas governor signs bill banning diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at public universities

Austin, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill into law banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices at all public universities in the state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed legislation banning diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at public colleges and universities. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The bill, SB 17, dictates that all public college and university DEI offices must close by January 2024. All initiatives based on race, ethnicity, and gender that seek to help people overcome systemic barriers to inclusion should also be brought to a stop.

The legislation also bans diversity statements for job applicants at higher education institutions, and prohibits mandatory DEI trainings.

"Education is the greatest equalizer in our nation, and Texas is home to world-class and innovative colleges and universities. The decisions we make for higher education today determine our Texas of tomorrow," GOP state Senator Brandon Creighton, the bill's primary sponsor, said in a statement.

"Now that these bills are law, institutes of higher education are better equipped to prepare the next generation of leaders, and keep Texas the economic engine of the nation."

Proponents of DEI efforts say they help reduce discrimination and warn that their elimination may curb Texas universities' ability to cull top talent.