Utah introduces radical social media restrictions for minors

Salt Lake City, Utah - Utah will severely restrict social media access for minors starting next year, after Republican Governor Spencer Cox signed new legislation Thursday that he says aims to hold companies accountable for harm caused to young people .

The new laws stipulate among other things that social media companies have to verify the age of Utah residents "seeking to maintain or open" an account, according to the state government.



For users under the age of 18, a parent or a guardian has to give consent before they can open an account.

"We're no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth," Cox tweeted after signing the bills.

The laws are scheduled to come into force next year, making the state the first in the country to introduce such sweeping restrictions on social media use.

"Utah is leading the way to fight back against the harms of social media and providing parents with more resources and controls," Utah State Senator Mike McKell was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Utah senate.

The statement cites data from the CDC that says depression rates and mental health crises among US teens have nearly doubled since 2010. "Social media creation and use have been linked to these increased rates," it reads.