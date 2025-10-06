Venezuela claims to have uncovered "false flag" explosives plot at US embassy

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela said Monday it had detected a plan by "extremists" to place explosives in the US embassy in Caracas, at a time of spiralling tension between the two countries.

A top Venezuelan official said the US had been warned of a foiled plot to plant explosives at its embassy in Caracas. © Juan BARRETO / AFP

The Venezuelan government warned the US of what it described as a "false flag operation" by right-wing extremists, Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, said in a statement.

Caracas and Washington severed diplomatic ties in 2019, and the US embassy has been deserted, bar a few local employees.

"We have reinforced security measures at this diplomatic mission," added Rodriguez, who said an unnamed European embassy had also been warned.

The US has made Venezuela the focal point of its increasingly aggressive stance on leftist Latin American governments. Under the guise of fighting drug trafficking, President Donald Trump's administration has sent warships and planes to the Caribbean region and has bombed several small boats off the coast of Venezuela, killing at least 21 people. The attacks have been classed as extrajudicial executions and murder by legal experts.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says Washington's true goal is regime change and has vowed to defend his country from aggression.