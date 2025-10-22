Wyoming State Capitol evacuated after suspected explosive device brought inside
Cheyenne, Wyoming - The Wyoming State Capitol was evacuated and remained closed most of Tuesday after a suspected explosive device was brought inside the building.
"We are responding to a report of a suspected IED [improvised explosive device] at the Capitol Building. The building was evacuated quickly and safely as a precaution," the Wyoming Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Tuesday.
"A multi-agency, precautionary response is underway involving the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming DCI, Cheyenne Police Department , and the Joint EOD Team, as well as federal agencies."
According to the Associated Press, a person whose identity has not been released found the suspected IED in front of the Capitol building and brought it inside.
Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Aaron Brown said the object appeared to be homemade but did not release any further details.
Governor Mark Gordon was among those who left the building as the evacuation began around 9:45 AM.
Drones and bomb-sniffing dogs were seen searching the grounds throughout the day. The streets were closed to traffic but reopened by the late afternoon.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Wyoming Highway Patrol