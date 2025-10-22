Wyoming State Capitol evacuated after suspected explosive device brought inside

Cheyenne, Wyoming - The Wyoming State Capitol was evacuated and remained closed most of Tuesday after a suspected explosive device was brought inside the building.

Police tape is pictured in front of the Wyoming State Capitol on October 21, 2025, amid an investigation into a suspected explosive device found on the grounds. © Screenshot/Facebook/Wyoming Highway Patrol

"We are responding to a report of a suspected IED [improvised explosive device] at the Capitol Building. The building was evacuated quickly and safely as a precaution," the Wyoming Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

"A multi-agency, precautionary response is underway involving the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming DCI, Cheyenne Police Department , and the Joint EOD Team, as well as federal agencies."

According to the Associated Press, a person whose identity has not been released found the suspected IED in front of the Capitol building and brought it inside.

Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Aaron Brown said the object appeared to be homemade but did not release any further details.

Governor Mark Gordon was among those who left the building as the evacuation began around 9:45 AM.