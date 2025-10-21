Wife of Colombian fisherman killed in US strike speaks out: "Why did they just take his life like that?"

Santa Marta, Colombia - Alejandro Carranza's loved ones say he left home on Colombia's Caribbean coast to fish in open waters. Days later, he was dead – one of 32 supposed drug traffickers killed in US military strikes.

The Trump administration has been accused of carrying out extrajudicial executions with its strikes that have killed 32 people. © via REUTERS

From Santa Marta, northern Colombia, Carranza's family is questioning White House claims that he was carrying narcotics aboard a small vessel targeted last month.

For his wife, Katerine Hernandez, he was "a good man" devoted to fishing.

"Why did they just take his life like that?" she asked during an interview Monday with AFP. She denied he had any link to drug trafficking.

"The fishermen have the right to live. Why didn't they just detain them?"

Since the US began bombing boats in the Caribbean in August, critics have accused Donald Trump's administration of carrying out extrajudicial executions.

The White House and Pentagon have produced little evidence to back up their claims that those targeted were involved in trafficking.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, a critic of the US military presence in the Caribbean, has also claimed Carranza was innocent.

Petro said his crew suffered a mechanical failure at sea.