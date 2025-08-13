Australian scientists discover "deceptively cute" ancient whale species

Melbourne, Australia - Australian scientists have discovered a razor-toothed whale that prowled the seas 26 million years ago, saying Wednesday the species was "deceptively cute" but a fearsome predator.

Museums Victoria Researcher Ruairidh Duncan posing with an ear bone and partial fossil skull of Janjucetus dullardi, along with a reconstructed skull (l.) and the fossil skull of Janjucetus hunderi (r.), in Melbourne, Australia. © Tom BREAKWELL / MUSEUMS VICTORIA / AFP

Museums Victoria pieced together the species from an unusually well-preserved skull fossil found on Victoria's Surf Coast in 2019.

Scientists discovered a "fast, sharp-toothed predator" that would have been about the size of a dolphin.

"It's essentially a little whale with big eyes and a mouth full of sharp, slicing teeth," said researcher Ruairidh Duncan.

"Imagine the shark-like version of a baleen whale – small and deceptively cute, but definitely not harmless."

The skull belonged to a group of prehistoric whales known as the mammalodontids, distant smaller relatives of today's filter-feeding whales.

It is the fourth mammalodontid species ever discovered, Museums Victoria said.

"This fossil opens a window into how ancient whales grew and changed, and how evolution shaped their bodies as they adapted to life in the sea," said paleontologist Erich Fitzgerald, who co-authored the study.