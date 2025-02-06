Australian scientists produce first-ever IVF kangaroo embryo

St. Lucia, Australia - Australian-based scientists said Thursday they had produced the world's first kangaroo embryo through in vitro fertilization, hailing it as a key step towards saving marsupials that are endangered.

Scientists in Australia say they have produced a kangaroo embryo through in vitro fertilization in a world first (stock image). © 123RF/kojoty

The University of Queensland-led team said it employed the technique on eastern grey kangaroos – which number in the millions – with the aim of eventually using IVF for scarcer marsupials.

"Australia is home to the greatest diversity of marsupial fauna on the planet but it also has the highest mammal extinction rate," lead researcher Andres Gambini said in a statement.

"Our ultimate goal is to support the preservation of endangered marsupial species like koalas, Tasmanian devils, northern hairy-nosed wombats, and Leadbeater's possums."

Scientists produced the embryos by a technique that involves injecting a single sperm directly into a mature egg.

"Because eastern grey kangaroos are overabundant, we collected their eggs and sperm for use as a model to adapt the embryo technologies already applied to domestic animals and humans," Gambini said.

"We are now refining techniques to collect, culture and preserve marsupial eggs and sperm."

With the right collaboration, funding and technical advancements, an IVF-assisted marsupial birth might be possible within a decade, the researcher said.